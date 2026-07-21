Bajaj Auto Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 46% to ₹3,226 cr, revenue grows 65%

Bajaj Auto’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 45.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,225.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,210.44 crore. Revenue increased sharply, though the company said the figures were not comparable with earlier periods following a change in the scope of consolidation.

New consolidation limits comparability

Bajaj Auto, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, acquired control of Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG (BAIHAG) on November 18, 2025. The subsidiary now holds the entire stake in BAIHAG, which, in turn, owns about 74.9 per cent of Bajaj Mobility AG and KTM AG.

The group began consolidating BAIHAG’s financial results with a reporting lag of one quarter from the latest quarter. It said this made the June-quarter figures not comparable with the corresponding quarter of the previous year or the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue rises 65%, expenses increase 68% Consolidated revenue from operations increased 65.1 per cent to ₹21,688.83 crore from ₹13,133.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income, including other income of ₹687.86 crore, was ₹22,376.69 crore. Total expenses rose 68 per cent to ₹17,949.85 crore from ₹10,681.68 crore. Raw-material and component costs increased to ₹13,261.30 crore from ₹8,041.66 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose to ₹1,387.09 crore from ₹520.17 crore.

Profit before tax increased 49.4 per cent to ₹4,423.41 crore from ₹2,960.65 crore. The company did not report an exceptional item in either period. Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the company rose to ₹115.5 from ₹79.2. Automotive segment revenue grows 64.7% Revenue from the automotive segment increased 64.7 per cent to ₹20,799.55 crore from ₹12,632.15 crore. The segment’s profit before tax and finance costs rose 51.5 per cent to ₹3,735.84 crore. The financing segment recorded revenue of ₹1,111.95 crore, up 84.6 per cent from ₹602.30 crore. Its segment profit more than doubled to ₹303.35 crore from ₹137.01 crore.