Bajaj Auto quarterly profit beats view on strong domestic, overseas demand

Indian automaker Bajaj Auto posted a bigger-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, helped by strong local and overseas demand for its two- and three-wheelers.
The Pulsar motorcycle manufacturer's profit rose 34% to 27.46 billion rupees ($290.24 million) for the March quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 25.24 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.
($1 = 94.6100 Indian rupees)
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