Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 results: Net profit surges 84% to ₹70.75 cr

Homegrown FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported an 84 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.75 crore in the first quarter of FY27 on strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 38.28 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 341.57 crore against Rs 273.39 crore, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 262.34 crore compared to Rs 235.17 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.