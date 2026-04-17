Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Profit rises two-fold to ₹64 crore

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 63.59 crore for March quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 30.98 crore in January-March FY25, as per a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of companies.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 326.65 crore, up 30.4 per cent in the March quarter. Total expenses were up 15.22 per cent to Rs 255.08 crore.

In the entire FY26, the profit was up 51.8 per cent to Rs 190.18 crore. Revenue from operations was higher by 20.7 per cent at Rs 1,164.71 crore.