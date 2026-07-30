Bajaj Finance Q1 standalone net profit rises 29%; AUM tops Rs 4 trn

Bajaj Finance, India’s largest private sector non-banking financial company (NBFC), on Thursday reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹5,346 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY27), aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income.

Its NII increased 24 per cent YoY to ₹11,495 crore, supported by a 23 per cent rise in assets under management (AUM), which crossed the ₹4 trillion mark on a standalone basis during the quarter. Non-interest income rose 18 per cent YoY to ₹2,434 crore.

New loans booked by the lender on a standalone basis increased 19 per cent YoY to nearly 16 million in Q1FY27.

Loan losses and provisions rose 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,977 crore during the quarter, including prudent management and macroeconomic provisions of ₹296 crore. Excluding these provisions, loan losses and provisions stood at ₹1,681 crore, down 13 per cent from Q1FY26. Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.20 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 1.28 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs fell to 0.49 per cent from 0.63 per cent during the same period. The company’s provisioning coverage ratio on Stage 3 assets stood at 60 per cent. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.90 per cent, including Tier-II capital, while the Tier-I capital ratio was 20.01 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, the lender’s net profit rose 28 per cent YoY to ₹6,081 crore in Q1FY27. Its customer franchise expanded 17 per cent YoY to more than 124 million, while consolidated AUM grew 24 per cent YoY to ₹5.47 trillion. New loans booked on a consolidated basis grew 20 per cent YoY to 16.13 million during the quarter from 13.49 million in Q1FY26. The company expects to disburse 60–62 million new loans in FY27. Bajaj Finance added 5.10 million customers to its franchise during Q1 and expects to add 18–20 million customers in FY27. It also added around 7,400 distribution points during the quarter. Its geographical presence stood at 4,073 locations, with more than 250,000 active distribution points as of June 30, 2026. The company plans to open 150–175 new locations in FY27.

The lender added 194 gold loan branches during the quarter, taking its network to 1,701 branches, alongside 447 microfinance branches. It expects to end FY27 with 2,700–2,800 gold loan branches and 520–550 microfinance branches. Meanwhile, its deposit base contracted 5 per cent YoY to ₹68,483 crore as of June-end, compared with ₹72,109 crore a year ago. In FY27, Bajaj Finance plans to accelerate its FINAI transformation, with 400 employees dedicated to its artificial intelligence unit and another 300 to be added to its digital platforms unit. The company said the initiative is aimed at improving customer-centricity, accelerating its technology transformation, and strengthening its risk framework.