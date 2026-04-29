Bajaj Finance Q4 FY26: Net profit rises 23% Y-o-Y to ₹4,840 crore

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a strong rise in fourth-quarter earnings. Standalone net profit rose about 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,839.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹3,940.44 crore a year ago.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹18,430.64 crore, up from ₹15,649.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Profit before tax came in at ₹6,484.34 crore during the quarter, while total expenses were ₹11,946.30 crore, it said.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, standalone net profit stood at ₹17,803.87 crore, compared with ₹16,661.50 crore reported in the previous financial year.