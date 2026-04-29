Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finance Q4 FY26: Net profit rises 23% Y-o-Y to ₹4,840 crore

Bajaj Finance Q4 FY26: Net profit rises 23% Y-o-Y to ₹4,840 crore

Profit before tax came in at ₹6,484.34 crore during the quarter, while total expenses were ₹11,946.30 crore

Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance (File photo)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:03 PM IST
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Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a strong rise in fourth-quarter earnings. Standalone net profit rose about 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,839.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹3,940.44 crore a year ago.
 
Total income for the quarter stood at ₹18,430.64 crore, up from ₹15,649.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Profit before tax came in at ₹6,484.34 crore during the quarter, while total expenses were ₹11,946.30 crore, it said.
 
For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, standalone net profit stood at ₹17,803.87 crore, compared with ₹16,661.50 crore reported in the previous financial year.
 
Total income for the year rose to ₹69,853.95 crore from ₹58,563.67 crore a year earlier, according to the filing.
 
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY26, which includes a special payout of ₹0.60 per share linked to gains from the sale of shares in its subsidiary.
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Topics :Bajaj FinanceQ4 ResultsCompany News

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

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