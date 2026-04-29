Bajaj Finance Q4 profit rises 23% on strong NII, lower provisions

Bajaj Finance’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) jumped 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,840 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q4FY26), aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII) and lower loan loss provisions.

On a consolidated basis, the country’s largest private sector non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) net profit rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,553 crore during the quarter.

Excluding one-time items — including an additional expected credit loss (ECL) provision of ₹147 crore — the underlying standalone PAT grew a sharper 27 per cent to ₹4,950 crore, compared with ₹3,896 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone NII rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,716 crore, from ₹8,911 crore a year earlier. Non-interest income increased 22 per cent to ₹2,228 crore, taking net total income up 21 per cent to ₹12,944 crore. Operating expenses, however, tracked income growth, rising 22 per cent to ₹4,507 crore during the quarter. Loan losses and provisions stood at ₹1,953 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹2,142 crore in Q4FY25. The decline was largely due to a higher ECL buffer in the base quarter. Asset quality trends were mixed. Gross non-performing asset (NPA) inched up to 1.27 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 1.18 per cent a year ago, while net NPA improved to 0.52 per cent from 0.56 per cent. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on Stage 3 assets stood at 60 per cent.