Bajaj Finserv Q1 result: Profit rises 12% to ₹3,132 cr, total income up 19%

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 12.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹2,789.05 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income increased 19.1 per cent during the period.

The group’s total consolidated profit after tax, including non-controlling interests, grew 18.2 per cent to ₹6,296.67 crore from ₹5,329.17 crore. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests increased 24.6 per cent to ₹3,164.32 crore, accounting for the difference between total profit and the amount attributable to Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders.

Total income rises 19.1 per cent

Total income rose to ₹42,036.90 crore from ₹35,300.02 crore. Total expenses increased 17.8 per cent to ₹33,109.82 crore from ₹28,097 crore.

Profit before tax grew 24 per cent to ₹8,932.19 crore from ₹7,203.64 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹19.60 from ₹17.47. The company said accounting for investments held by its insurance subsidiaries could cause temporary volatility in consolidated profit because of unrealised mark-to-market movements. Profit attributable to owners, after excluding unrealised mark-to-market gains and including realised equity gains booked under other comprehensive income, increased 5.1 per cent to ₹3,012 crore from ₹2,866 crore. Bajaj Finance profit grows 27.6 per cent Bajaj Finance, the group’s retail-financing subsidiary, recorded a 27.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹6,081 crore from ₹4,765 crore.

Its net interest income grew 22.9 per cent to ₹12,571 crore, while assets under management increased 23.9 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 trillion a year earlier. Gross non-performing assets declined to 0.96 per cent from 1.03 per cent, while net non-performing assets fell to 0.39 per cent from 0.50 per cent. Bajaj Finance’s capital adequacy ratio was 20.90 per cent at the end of the quarter. Life insurance VNB rises; general insurance profit declines Bajaj Life Insurance’s net value of new business (VNB), which represents the present value of expected profits from new policies written during the period, increased 86.9 per cent to ₹271 crore from ₹145 crore.