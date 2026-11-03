Bajaj Finserv Q2 profit rises 25% to ₹5,952 crore as revenue grows

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 25.4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹5,952 crore in the July-September quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹4,746 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The financial services group’s consolidated revenue rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹43,416 crore during the quarter from ₹37,215 crore in Q2FY26.

Interest income increased 21.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,824.03 crore.

Total expenses grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹34,811.80 crore during the quarter.

For the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated revenue increased 17.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹85,453 crore, while consolidated net profit rose 21.6 per cent to ₹12,249 crore.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew 26.5 per cent to ₹5.85 trillion as of September 30, 2026. Bajaj Finance’s net total income rose 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,974 crore from ₹12,982 crore in Q2FY26. It booked 13.5 million new loans during the quarter, compared with 12.2 million in the year-ago period, and added 4.42 million new customeers to its franchise. Loan losses and provisions stood at ₹2,166 crore, compared with ₹2,080 crore in Q2FY26. This included a prudent management and macroeconomic provision of ₹337 crore. General insurance profit falls 18.8% Bajaj General Insurance reported an 18.8 per cent decline in profit to ₹420 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹517 crore a year earlier.