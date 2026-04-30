Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Net profit up 5% to ₹2,539 crore, income gains

Bajaj Finserv posted a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) profit growth in the March quarter of FY26, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,539 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹2,417 crore in Q4FY25.

Interest income grew 17 per cent YoY during the quarter to ₹21,018 crore, from ₹17,946 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net total income for Q4 FY26 increased by 21 per cent to ₹14,209 crore.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for FY26. “This includes 20 per cent special payout in celebration of 100 years of the Bajaj Group. The total amount of dividend is ₹240 crore,” the company said. The company added that the dividend will be dispatched on or before August 4, 2026.

Separately, Bajaj Finance, a part of Bajaj Finserv, announced a 45 basis point (bps) hike in interest rates on its fixed deposits (FDs), effective May 1, 2026. The company’s lending arm, Bajaj Finance Limited, reported assets under management (AUM) of ₹5.09 trillion at the end of Q4FY26 compared to ₹4.17 trillion in Q4FY25, an increase of 22 per cent. On Thursday, Bajaj Finance hiked interest rates on its fixed deposits by 45 basis points, taking the rate for the 31–60 months tenure to 7.40 per cent. Senior citizens can earn 7.75 per cent on deposits for the same tenure, making it among the highest rates in the industry.

For non-senior citizens, the 12–17 month rate remains at 6.60 per cent, while 18–30 months rises from 6.75 per cent to 6.85 per cent and 31–60 months from 6.95 per cent to 7.40 per cent. For senior citizens, the 12–17 month rate stays at 6.95 per cent, while 18–30 months increases from 7.10 per cent to 7.20 per cent and 31–60 months from 7.30 per cent to 7.75 per cent, Bajaj Finance said in a press release. In the insurance business, Bajaj General Insurance reported a gross written premium of ₹4,322 crore for Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹4,326 crore in Q4 FY25. Net earned premium increased by 7 per cent to ₹2,431 crore from ₹2,270 crore. Bajaj Life Insurance’s new business premium rose 26 per cent to ₹4,757 crore from ₹3,789 crore, while renewal premium increased 18 per cent to ₹6,441 crore. Net value of new business stood at ₹709 crore in Q4FY26, up 29 per cent YoY.