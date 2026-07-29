Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 PAT rises 23%; disbursements surge, AUM grows 24%

Bajaj Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹715 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), driven by healthy loan growth and stable asset quality.

Disbursements during the quarter increased 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,509 crore from ₹14,651 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, disbursements rose 11 per cent from ₹17,506 crore in Q4 FY26, marking the company's highest-ever quarterly disbursement.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹1.50 trillion as of June 30, 2026, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1.20 trillion and 6.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹1.41 trillion at the end of March 2026. Loan assets also grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.31 trillion.

Net interest income (NII) rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹968 crore from ₹887 crore, while net total income (NTI) increased 16 per cent to ₹1,175 crore from ₹1,009 crore. Interest income grew 15 per cent to ₹2,856 crore during the quarter. Margins remained under pressure during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 3.7 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 3.9 per cent a year ago and 3.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. Cost of funds declined to 7.2 per cent from 7.7 per cent a year ago and 7.3 per cent in Q4 FY26.

Asset quality remained healthy. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.29 per cent as of June-end, compared with 0.30 per cent a year ago and 0.27 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.12 per cent against 0.13 per cent a year ago and 0.11 per cent in Q4 FY26. Credit cost improved to 0.05 per cent from 0.15 per cent a year ago, while loan-loss provisions declined to ₹16 crore from ₹38 crore. Return on assets (RoA) remained steady at 2.3 per cent, while return on equity (RoE) improved to 12.5 per cent from 11.6 per cent a year ago. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.59 per cent as of June 30, 2026, with the Tier-I capital ratio at 21.17 per cent.