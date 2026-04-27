Bajaj Housing Finance Q4FY26 results: Profit rises 14% on strong AUM growth

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited reported a 14 per cent rise in profit after tax for the March quarter of FY26, supported by strong growth in assets under management (AUM). Net profit for Q4FY26 stood at ₹669 crore compared with ₹587 crore in Q4FY25, the housing finance company said.

The company said that the net profit was up 14 per cent YoY due to a one-time tax benefit of ₹34 crore in Q4 FY25. Excluding this one-time impact, the normalised net profit growth would have been 20 per cent in Q4 FY26.

The growth was underpinned by a 23 per cent expansion in AUM, which increased to ₹1.40 trillion as of March 31, 2026, from ₹1.1 trillion a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹945 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹823 crore in Q4FY25, while net total income climbed 20 per cent to ₹1,141 crore from ₹954 crore. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased 23 per cent to ₹921 crore, compared with ₹746 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin dropped by 12 bps to 3.8 per cent on a sequential basis, with moderation in net interest income. Profit before tax grew 20 per cent to ₹866 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹720 crore in Q4FY25. However, loan losses and provisions more than doubled to ₹55 crore from ₹26 crore a year ago.

Disbursements during the quarter rose 23 per cent to ₹17,506 crore as against ₹14,254 crore in Q4FY25. Loan assets expanded 24 per cent to ₹1.23 trillion from ₹99,513 crore. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets improved to 0.27 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 0.29 per cent a year earlier, while net NPA remained steady at 0.11 per cent. Among key segments, home loans AUM grew 18 per cent to ₹76,055 crore, while lease rental discounting saw a sharp 44 per cent increase to ₹31,531 crore. Loan against property rose 24 per cent to ₹15,191 crore, and developer finance grew 13 per cent to ₹16,226 crore.