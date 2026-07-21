Bandhan Bank Q1 FY27 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹502 crore

Bandhan Bank’s net profit rose 34.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹501.67 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as provisions declined, offsetting a fall in operating profit.

The private-sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹371.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profit declined 6.1 per cent from ₹534.14 crore in the March quarter.

Net interest income rises 5.9%

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 5.9 per cent to ₹2,920.59 crore from ₹2,757.24 crore a year earlier.

Interest earned rose 2.8 per cent to ₹5,630.55 crore, while interest expenditure declined 0.3 per cent to ₹2,709.97 crore.

Other income fell 16.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹603.83 crore. Net total income, comprising net interest income and other income, increased 1.2 per cent to ₹3,524.41 crore. Operating expenses rose 19.4 per cent to ₹2,166.31 crore, partly reflecting an additional gratuity liability of ₹60.83 crore recognised after the bank revised its salary structure following its assessment of the new labour codes. Employee costs increased to ₹1,358.32 crore from ₹1,123.61 crore. IT operating expenses rose to ₹156.24 crore from ₹81.17 crore. Operating profit before provisions and contingencies declined 18.6 per cent to ₹1,358.10 crore from ₹1,668.40 crore.

Provisions fall 40.5% Provisions and contingencies declined 40.5 per cent to ₹682.59 crore from ₹1,146.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax consequently rose 29.5 per cent to ₹675.52 crore. The bank’s gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.15 per cent from 4.96 per cent a year earlier and 3.27 per cent in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio fell to 0.93 per cent from 1.36 per cent a year ago and 0.97 per cent sequentially. During the quarter, the bank transferred 2,986 non-performing asset accounts with an aggregate principal outstanding of ₹291.44 crore to asset reconstruction companies. The net book value of the loans was ₹114.13 crore, while the aggregate consideration was ₹119.49 crore.

Advances grow 16.4%, deposits rise 6.6% Gross advances increased 16.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.56 trillion, while deposits grew 6.6 per cent to ₹1.65 trillion. Retail deposits, comprising current and savings accounts and retail term deposits, increased 15.6 per cent to ₹1.22 trillion and accounted for 74 per cent of total deposits. The current account savings account balance rose 15.8 per cent to ₹48,479 crore. The bank said its non-housing retail loan book grew 45 per cent, wholesale banking advances increased 38 per cent and the housing portfolio expanded 6 per cent. Its capital adequacy ratio, including profit for the quarter, stood at 18.15 per cent, compared with 19.08 per cent a year earlier. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹3.11 from ₹2.31.