Bank of Baroda Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 11.2% to ₹5,616 crore

State-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted 11.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹5,616 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26), despite a drop in non-interest income.

The bank's non-interest income declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,967 crore in the quarter. The net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — of the bank grew by 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,494 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM) fell to 3.08 per cent in Q4FY26 as compared to 3.16 per cent in Q4FY25.

The credit cost of the bank was up at 0.76 per cent in Q4FY26 as compared to 0.44 per cent in Q4FY25 due to a floating provision of ₹1,500 crore made by the bank during the quarter. For the full year of FY26, BoB reported 2.2 per cent rise in net profit to ₹20,021 crore.

Domestic advances of the bank grew 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.69 trillion as on March 31, 2026. Of this, the retail segment grew by 17.9 per cent Y-o-Y to nearly ₹3.03 trillion, corporate loans were up by 11.2 per cent to ₹4.57 trillion, and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) loans increased by 15.6 per cent to approximately ₹1.60 trillion. The bank is expecting to disburse over ₹12,000 crore from the recently announced ECLGS 5.0 scheme. ECLGS stands for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. “Around 55-60 per cent of our MSME book, which is almost ₹1.6 trillion, is the working capital. As much as 20 per cent of the working capital is eligible for ECLGS, and in our case, that comes to over ₹12,000 crore,” Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the bank, said in a post-earnings media call.

Domestic deposits increased by 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.01 trillion. In this, the share of Current Account Savings Account (Casa) deposits stood at 38.90 per cent, down from 39.97 per cent as on March 31, 2025. The asset quality of the bank improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio slipping to 1.89 per cent as on March 31, 2026, compared to 2.04 per cent as on December 31, 2025. It stood at 2.26 per cent as on March 31, 2025. The net NPA ratio of the lender was also down to 0.45 per cent, compared to 0.57 per cent as on December 31, 2025 and 0.58 per cent as on March 31, 2025.