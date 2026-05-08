Bank of India Q4 net profit rises 15% on higher interest income growth

State-owned Bank of India on Friday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 3,016 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, aided by higher interest income and improved asset quality.

Net interest income (NII) rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 6,730 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 6,063 crore a year earlier.

Provisions for bad loans declined 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,211 crore.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 2.58 per cent in Q4FY26 from 2.61 per cent a year ago, though it improved marginally from 2.57 per cent in the previous quarter.

“We would say that the NIM guidance should be somewhere around 2.70-2.75 per cent globally for FY27,” said Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Bank of India. Non-interest income declined 6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,210 crore during the quarter, mainly due to lower treasury gains. Profit from sale and revaluation of investments fell sharply to Rs 67 crore from Rs 711 crore a year ago. On the asset-quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to Rs 15,306 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 21,749 crore a year earlier. Net NPAs also eased to Rs 4,250 crore from Rs 5,359 crore.

In percentage terms, the gross NPA ratio improved to 1.98 per cent from 3.27 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio declined to 0.56 per cent from 0.82 per cent. The bank’s provision coverage ratio improved to 93.57 per cent as of March 31, 2026, from 92.39 per cent a year earlier. Capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 18.01 per cent from 17.77 per cent. On the business front, global advances grew 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7.71 trillion, while global deposits increased 13.6 per cent to Rs 9.27 trillion. CASA deposits stood at Rs 3 trillion at the end of March 2026, compared with Rs 2.8 trillion a year ago. However, the CASA ratio moderated to 37.64 per cent from 40.29 per cent in the year-ago period.