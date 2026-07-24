Bank of India's Q1 net profit jumps 36% to ₹3,068 cr as provisions decline

State-owned Bank of India on Friday reported a 36.23 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 3,068 crore for the first quarter of FY27, up from Rs 2,252 crore in the year-ago period, aided by stronger operating income and a decline in provisions. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 1.7 per cent from Rs 3,016 crore in Q4FY26. Operating profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5,051 crore, up 25.99 per cent year-on-year from Rs 4,009 crore, while provisions before tax fell 12.13 per cent to Rs 963 crore from Rs 1,096 crore a year earlier. Provisions for bad and doubtful debts (NPA) rose marginally to Rs 1,144 crore from Rs 1,104 crore.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 12.61 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,833 crore, from Rs 6,068 crore in Q1FY26. Interest income grew 8.70 per cent to Rs 19,949 crore, while interest expended rose a slower 6.78 per cent to Rs 13,117 crore. Net interest margin (NIM), however, moderated slightly to 2.52 per cent from 2.55 per cent a year earlier. It also eased from 2.58 per cent in Q4FY26. Non-interest income came in at Rs 2,579 crore, up 19.07 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher recovery in written-off accounts (up 89.13 per cent to Rs 609 crore) and profit from exchange transactions (up 113.21 per cent to Rs 226 crore), even as profit from the sale and revaluation of investments fell 49.51 per cent to Rs 414 crore.

Operating expenses rose 3.22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,361 crore, with staff expenses up 8.64 per cent to Rs 2,603 crore, partly offset by lower insurance and miscellaneous expenses. The cost-to-income ratio improved sharply to 46.33 per cent from 51.31 per cent a year earlier. On asset quality, gross NPA declined to Rs 14,454 crore as of June 2026 from Rs 19,640 crore a year earlier, with the GNPA ratio improving to 1.81 per cent from 2.92 per cent. Net NPA fell to Rs 4,019 crore from Rs 4,950 crore, with the net NPA ratio easing to 0.51 per cent from 0.75 per cent. The provision coverage ratio strengthened to 93.83 per cent from 92.94 per cent a year earlier. The slippage ratio improved to 0.24 per cent from 0.33 per cent, while credit cost eased to 0.15 per cent from 0.17 per cent.

On the business front, global advances grew 18.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,97,775 crore, led by a 20.60 per cent rise in retail advances to Rs 1,66,170 crore and a 19.75 per cent surge in RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) advances to Rs 3,92,833 crore, which now constitute 58.30 per cent of gross domestic advances. Total deposits rose 14.90 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,57,924 crore, taking global business past Rs 17.55 lakh crore, a growth of 16.57 per cent. The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved to 18.69 per cent as of June 2026, up from 17.39 per cent a year earlier, with CET-1 capital at 15.97 per cent. The bank's board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore in FY27 through Additional Tier-I (Rs 2,500 crore) and Tier-II bonds (Rs 5,000 crore).