Bank of Maharashtra Q4 FY26 results: Profit jumps 35% to ₹2,014 crore

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported a 35 per cent rise in net profit to ₹2,014 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025-26.

The Pune-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of ₹1,493 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to ₹8,693 crore against ₹7,711 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to ₹7,755 crore during the period under review, from ₹6,731 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declined to 1.45 per cent of gross advances as of March 2026 from 1.74 per cent by the end of March 2025.