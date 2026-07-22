BCCL Q1 result: Net loss at ₹68 crore as revenue falls to ₹3,587 crore

Coal India arm BCCL on Wednesday reported a loss of ₹68.09 crore for the June quarter due to lower revenue and higher expenses.

However, the company had reported a profit of ₹176.87 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal year declined to ₹3,587.27 crore over ₹3,719.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In a presentation, BCCL -- a Miniratna PSU -- said, "The reduction in sales is on account of reduction in outside dispatch from 8.83 million tonnes to 7.81 million tonnes." It further said the decrease in other income is primarily attributable to the reduction in provision and liability write back.