BCCL Q4 result: Net profit falls 58.9% to ₹27.28 cr, revenue at ₹3,282 cr

Coal India arm BCCL has reported a 58.9 per cent decline in net profit at ₹27.28 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on the back of lower revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹66.50 in the year-ago period, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said in a filing to BSE on Wednesday.

BCCL is one of the largest coking coal producers in the country.

The company's revenue from operations during Q4 dropped to ₹3,282.95 crore over ₹3,865.79 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's net profit for the year-ended March 31, 2026 dropped drastically to ₹128.28 crore over ₹1,240.19 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

The revenue of the Miniratna Public Sector Enterprises for the year ended March 31, 2026 declined to ₹13,644.78 crore, over ₹15,917.21 crore in the year ended March 31, 2025. BCCL produced 35.52 million tonnes of coal in 2025-26 against 40.50 million tonnes of coal produced in 2024-25. The Miniratna Public Sector Enterprises made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on January 19, 2026, with a premium of more than 95 per cent on both the stock exchanges, against the issue price of ₹23. The IPO also made history with a subscription of 146.8 times. Established with a mandate to mine and supply high-grade coking coal, BCCL plays a pivotal role in fuelling the nation's steel sector, which relies heavily on coal for production and manufacturing processes.