BEML Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹27.01 cr, order inflow rises to ₹1,181 cr

State-owned BEML has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 27.01 crore in June quarter FY27, helped by increased revenues.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the first quarter of preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

During the quarter, the total income increased to Rs 821.19 crore from Rs 642.56 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, BEML said it secured orders worth Rs 1,181 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 435 crore a year ago.

With this, BEML's total order book stood at Rs 16,284 crore as on June 30, 2026 providing strong revenue visibility and a robust foundation for sustained growth.