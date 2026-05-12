Berger Paints India Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 27% to ₹335 crore

Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 27.52 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹335.25 crore for March quarter FY26 helped by improvement in product mix and softening of raw material prices.

The company had logged a profit of ₹262.91 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹2,868.03 crore as against ₹2,704.03 crore a year ago. Total expenses were higher at ₹2,499 crore as compared to ₹2,380.55 crore.

"The progressive demand improvement seen in the previous quarter continued into the fourth quarter which enabled the achievement of a healthy volume growth of 11.8 per cent for the quarter. This growth was supported by a qualitative improvement in mix and softening of raw material prices..." Berger Paints India Managing Director & CEO Abhijit Roy said.

The automotive segment performed strongly following the increased demand post GST cuts and lower financing costs. This was closely followed by the general industrial segment which also saw good growth, he added. Protective and powder coatings registered improvements month-on-month indicating a recovery in growth levels towards the end of the quarter, Roy said. In FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹1,128.02 crore as compared to ₹1,182.81 crore in FY25, the company said. On the outlook, Roy said the gradual improvement in domestic demand indicators across segments and markets, the sequential monthly uptick in demand are all positive indicators, and results in the months ahead are expected to reflect these movements.