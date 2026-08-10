Bharat Forge posts ₹89.7 cr Q1 loss, retains 20-25% India growth outlook

Bharat Forge reported a consolidated net loss after booking substantial restructuring-related exceptional expenses linked to its German subsidiary. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 18.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY2026-27.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,639.9 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from Rs 3,908.7 crore a year ago. However, it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 89.7 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 283.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The loss was primarily driven by exceptional charges associated with the restructuring of its German subsidiary, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH (BF CDP), which has been facing adverse market conditions and cost disadvantages.

During the quarter, the company recorded Rs 26.7 crore in incidental restructuring expenses and recognised a Rs 330.4 crore restructuring provision after BF CDP reached an in-principle understanding with its Works Council to implement a social plan. Despite the exceptional charges, Bharat Forge's operating performance remained resilient. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 752 crore, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, while the standalone EBITDA margin was 26.2 per cent. The defence business continued to strengthen, with the order book standing at Rs 11,196 crore as of June 30, 2026. During the quarter, the company secured Rs 1,352 crore of new orders, including what it described as its largest naval order, an agreement with the Ministry of Defence to supply 12 Marine Gas Turbine Generator Sets.

The company also reiterated its plan to invest around Rs 1,800 crore in dedicated forging and machining capacity for sunrise sectors, including defence, aerospace, semiconductors and data centres, as well as an energetics plant in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, its board has approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through equity, convertible instruments or other securities, subject to shareholder approval. Babasaheb N. Kalyani, chairman and managing director, Bharat Forge, said the company had delivered resilient results despite spiralling energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty. He said the performance reflected the strength of Bharat Forge's diversified portfolio and its continued focus on defence, aerospace and other sunrise sectors.