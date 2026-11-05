Bharti Airtel Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹10,710 crore

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 10,710 crore in the second quarter ended September 2026.

The company had a profit of Rs 8,651 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 16.7 per cent to Rs 60,877.5 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 52,145.4 crore in the quarter of the last year.

Bharti Airtel's India revenue grew by 9.4 per cent to Rs 42,308 crore.

India mobile service revenue increased by 10.1 per cent YoY, driven by strong customer additions and improved realisation, with Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) expanding to Rs 271 in Q2 FY27 from Rs 256 in Q2 FY26, the company said.