Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹376.71 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of ₹455.50 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue grew faster than expenses and the power segment returned to profit.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,697.72 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹5,486.91 crore. Total income increased 39.8 per cent to ₹7,911.86 crore.

The company’s share of profit from joint ventures declined 16.2 per cent to ₹11.46 crore from ₹13.67 crore. Consolidated profit before tax stood at ₹507.70 crore, against a loss of ₹608.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Expenses rise 18% as material costs increase Total expenses rose 18.1 per cent to ₹7,415.62 crore from ₹6,279.78 crore. The cost of materials and services increased 41.5 per cent to ₹5,839.29 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 3 per cent to ₹1,506.33 crore. Finance costs declined 22.8 per cent to ₹139.88 crore, while other expenses fell 42.1 per cent to ₹390.79 crore. Depreciation and amortisation costs increased 9.9 per cent to ₹81.88 crore. The company reported a negative inventory adjustment of ₹542.55 crore, compared with a negative adjustment of ₹241.44 crore in the year-ago quarter. ALSO READ: Polycab India Q1 result: Profit rises 33% | TC Hotels Q1 result Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹1.08, compared with a loss per share of ₹1.31 a year earlier.

Power segment returns to profit Revenue from BHEL’s power segment increased 51.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,919.50 crore from ₹3,898.86 crore. The segment posted a profit before tax and finance costs of ₹562.81 crore, compared with a loss of ₹510 crore in the year-ago quarter. Industry-segment revenue rose 12 per cent to ₹1,778.22 crore. However, its segment result declined 20.9 per cent to ₹242.61 crore from ₹306.84 crore. The power business accounted for about 76.9 per cent of consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter. Sudan receivable remains outstanding BHEL said trade receivables included an overdue amount of ₹196 crore, equivalent to $23 million, from customer STPG, formerly known as NEC Sudan. The payment remains stuck because of the continuing crisis in Sudan.