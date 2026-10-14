Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BHEL Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹821 crore

BHEL Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹821 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹374.89 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, BHEL said in an exchange filing

BHEL
BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹820.94 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income from key business verticals such as power and industry.

BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹374.89 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, BHEL said in an exchange filing.

In July-September, the company's total income rose 24 per cent to ₹9,553.01 crore from ₹7,686.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Sharing segment-wise break-up, the company said that from power and industry businesses, it earned revenue of ₹6,637.90 crore and ₹2,662.45 crore, respectively, up from ₹5,675.64 crore and 1,836.16 crore garnered from the two verticals in the September quarter of FY25.

Expenses stood at ₹8,482.40 crore compared to ₹7,201.54 crore a year ago. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paytm's Indian investors hold over 56% stake as domestic ownership rises

Q2 results today: BHEL, Canara Bank, Groww, 24 others to report earnings

ICICI Life Insurance's profit up 25% at ₹374 cr on higher premium income

Q2 results today: Hero Motors, Tata Elxsi, 20 others to report earnings

HCLTech Q2 net profit rises 21.2% to ₹5,132 cr, revenue climbs 11.5%

Topics :Q2 resultsBhelBHEL profit rises

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Next Story