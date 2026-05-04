BHEL Q4 result: Net profit jumps two-fold to ₹1,290 cr on strong revenue
It had reported a net profit of ₹504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing
It had reported a net profit of ₹504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing
State-owned BHEL on Monday posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290.47 crore during the quarter ended March 31, supported by growth in revenues.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
During the fourth quarter, its total income surged to Rs 12,553.50 crore from Rs 9,142.64 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.
For the entire FY26, the company's net profit jumped to Rs 1,600.26 crore from Rs 533.90 crore in the year ago.
The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share of Rs 2 each for the fiscal ended March 31, 2026. BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:57 PM IST