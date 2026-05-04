BHEL Q4 result: Net profit jumps two-fold to ₹1,290 cr on strong revenue

State-owned BHEL on Monday posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290.47 crore during the quarter ended March 31, supported by growth in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, its total income surged to Rs 12,553.50 crore from Rs 9,142.64 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

For the entire FY26, the company's net profit jumped to Rs 1,600.26 crore from Rs 533.90 crore in the year ago.

The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share of Rs 2 each for the fiscal ended March 31, 2026. BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.