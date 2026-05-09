Birla Corporation Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹294.8 crore

M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹294.77 crore in the March quarter of 2025-26 on a year-on-year basis.

It had posted a net profit of ₹256.6 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Birla Corporation.

However, Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was marginally up at ₹2,836.12 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at ₹2,814.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

This was "owing to poor realisation from the cement business and external shocks affecting the performance of Birla Jute Mills," said Birla Corporation in its earnings statements.

Total expenses of Birla Corporation were at ₹2,522.18 crore, up 1 per cent in the March quarter. Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business was marginally up to ₹2,716.06 crore in the fourth quarter of FY'26. It was at ₹2,691.84 crore in the corresponding quarter. Its cement sales by volume grew by 4 per cent to 5.45 metric tonnes, "which is the highest ever for a quarter," said Birla Corporation. However, sales realisations "remained subdued, despite strong demand," it added. Birla Corporation's revenue from the Jute division was down 2.63 per cent to ₹120.14 crore as the mills continued to face jute shortage and a rise in raw jute prices.

This led to a decline in daily production to 110 metric tons. It was a decline of " 18 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent sequentially". "Raw jute prices in the March quarter were up 92 per cent year-on-year and 57 per cent sequentially. Total sales in the March 4 quarter dropped 2 per cent from a year ago to ₹120 crore, with domestic sales falling 5 per cent year-on-year," he said. Total income of Birla Corporation, the flagship firm of MP Birla Group, was at ₹2,875.07 crore, almost flat in the March quarter. For the entire FY26, Birla Corporation's profit surged 88.8 per cent to ₹557.58 crore. The total consolidated income rose 5 per cent to ₹9,772.56 crore.

In FY26, Birla Corporation cement sales were at a "record high" of 18.72 MT, with a capacity utilisation at 95 per cent, it added. "Cement production, too, climbed to a landmark during the year, reaching 19 MT for the first time. After the commissioning of Kundanganj Line III in March, Birla Corporation Limited's annual production capacity increased to 21.4 MT from 20 MT," it said. Over the outlook, the company said cement manufacturers are attempting to raise prices to offset cost pressure but have so far had mixed results. In the first half of April, there were some favourable price revisions on the back of hardening demand. However, competition for market share remains intense as the industry continues to add new manufacturing capacity.