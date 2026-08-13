Black Box Q1 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹56 cr, revenue at ₹8,986 cr

Essar group's IT arm Black Box has posted an 18 per cent increase in consolidated profit at ₹56 crore in the June quarter, driven by a stronger order book and contribution from its recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S, the company said on Thursday.

Black Box had posted profit of around ₹47 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations grew by about 83 per cent to ₹8,986 crore during the reported quarter from ₹4,901 crore a year ago.

"We have entered FY'27 with strong momentum, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,719 crore, up 24 per cent YoY, driven by improved execution of our expanding backlog and the contribution from our recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S.