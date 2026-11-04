BLS International Services net profit rises 8% to ₹201.7 crore in Q2FY27

BLS International Services Limited reported an 8.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax at ₹201.7 crore during the quarter ended September 2026.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at ₹185.7 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 32 per cent to ₹972.7 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹736.6 crore in the same period last year.

"The company is advancing its AI-led technology ecosystem and future-ready workforce through investments in automation, secure infrastructure, strategic partnerships and employee upskilling," BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.