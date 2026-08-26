boAt FY26 net profit rises 38% to ₹84.5 crore, wearables turn profitable

Consumer electronics brand boAt on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent growth in its profit after tax at ₹84.5 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

The company, owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of ₹61.1 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,931 crore in FY26, boAT said in a statement.

The company's wearables business turned profitable during the year. The segment recorded a profit of about ₹7 crore in FY26, compared to a loss of ₹54 crore in FY25.

"FY26 was about strengthening the foundations of boAt while navigating a challenging external environment... We closed the year with approximately ₹397 crore of cash reserves and zero bank debt... improvement is visible across the business...newer categories are beginning to emerge as meaningful growth and profit pools.