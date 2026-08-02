Bokaro Steel posts best Q1 among SAIL plants, Ebitda at ₹1,154 crore

Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), posted its best-ever performance in the April-June quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) nearly doubling to ₹1,154 crore, driven by higher operational efficiency and production.

The unit’s ebitda rose from ₹588 crore to ₹1,154 crore, the highest among SAIL’s integrated steel plants. Operational revenue increased 9.37 per cent to ₹5,880 crore from ₹5,376 crore, while the ebitda margin improved to 19.62 per cent from 10.94 per cent, also the highest within SAIL. Profit before tax surged to ₹715.57 crore from ₹97.82 crore.

The plant also reported best-ever first quarter production since inception, setting records in oven pushings, gross sinter, hot metal, crude steel and saleable cold-rolled steel production. Key operating parameters, including sinter machine productivity, coke rate and blast furnace productivity, also touched record first-quarter levels. BSL also set new quarterly benchmarks in techno-economic performance during the April-June quarter. The Coal Dust Injection, an industrial process used in blast furnaces to replace expensive metallurgical coke with fine coal powder, reducing operational costs and lowering emissions rate, improved to 96 kilogrammes (kg) per tonne of hot metal from the previous best of 95 kg in the preceding quarter, reducing coke consumption and improving blast furnace efficiency. Specific energy consumption declined to a record 6.314 Gigacalorie (GCal) per tonne of crude steel from 6.328 GCal, reflecting improved energy efficiency and process optimisation.