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BPCL Q2 net profit falls 21.5% to ₹4,863 crore on weak marketing margins

BPCL's Q2 FY27 net profit fell 21.5% YoY to ₹4,863 crore as weak marketing margins weighed on earnings, even as revenue rose 30% and refinery throughput increased 6%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
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State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) consolidated net profit declined 21.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,863.05 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), from ₹6,191.49 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company attributed the lower profit to suppressed marketing margins on certain petroleum products, which were partially offset by higher refining margins. BPCL’s revenue from operations rose 30 per cent YoY to ₹1.58 lakh crore in the September quarter.
 
BPCL’s Q2 profit comes after the oil marketing company (OMC) booked huge losses to the tune of ₹1,873 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27) due to elevated energy prices and delayed fuel price increases. State-run OMCs refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices until early May, even as crude oil prices crossed the $100-a-barrel mark. The fuel retailers raised prices four times across the country in May, increasing petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 a litre.
 
As of September 30, BPCL’s under-recovery on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stood at ₹17,334.40 crore. The oil ministry has approved compensation of ₹7,594 crore for under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales. The compensation will be disbursed in 12 equal monthly instalments, with accruals beginning in November 2025. BPCL recognised six instalments totalling ₹3,796.98 crore under revenue from operations during the reporting period, BPCL said in an exchange filing.
 
In Q2, BPCL’s refinery throughput rose 6 per cent YoY to 10.41 million tonnes (mt). Domestic market sales also grew 6.33 per cent YoY to 13.47 mt. Its exports also rose a robust 64 per cent.
 
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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