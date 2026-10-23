BPCL Q2 net profit falls 21.5% to ₹4,863 crore on weak marketing margins

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) consolidated net profit declined 21.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,863.05 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), from ₹6,191.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The company attributed the lower profit to suppressed marketing margins on certain petroleum products, which were partially offset by higher refining margins. BPCL’s revenue from operations rose 30 per cent YoY to ₹1.58 lakh crore in the September quarter.

BPCL’s Q2 profit comes after the oil marketing company (OMC) booked huge losses to the tune of ₹1,873 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27) due to elevated energy prices and delayed fuel price increases. State-run OMCs refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices until early May, even as crude oil prices crossed the $100-a-barrel mark. The fuel retailers raised prices four times across the country in May, increasing petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 a litre.