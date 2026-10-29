Brigade Group Q2 net profit rises 29% to ₹219 crore, revenue falls 12.6%

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd reported a 28.8 per cent rise in net profit to ₹219 crore in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) compared with the same quarter last year, owing to consistent demand aligned with project launches.

However, the South India-focused company’s revenue fell 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,250 crore from ₹1,430 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in an exchange filing announcing its September-quarter results on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27.5 per cent to ₹478 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹375 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said, “Residential continues to drive growth, underpinned by sustained demand and a strong project pipeline. Customers are increasingly prioritising quality, location, larger homes and better amenities, and we continue to see resilient demand across the mid and premium segments. The festive period has further strengthened customer engagement across our residential and retail businesses.” The group said its launch momentum was picking up and real estate sales reached ₹1,827 crore across a volume of 1.3 million square feet (msf) during the quarter. Shankar added that the company was positioned to maintain this momentum and deliver sustainable, long-term growth. Brigade Enterprises' stock fell 1.39 per cent to close at ₹531 on the BSE on Thursday.