Brigade Hotel Ventures' net profit doubles to ₹22 crore in Q2 FY27

Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited (BHVL), the hospitality arm of Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Group, reported a net profit of ₹22 crore, up 105 per cent from ₹11 crore in the corresponding period last year, despite uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis.

Consolidated total revenue stood at ₹142 crore in Q2 FY27, up 10 per cent from the same quarter last year, while consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹138 crore, compared with ₹126 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹52 crore, a growth of 26 per cent over Q2 FY26, according to the quarterly results announced by the company.

Nirupa Shankar, managing director, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, said, “We are pleased with our Q2 FY27 performance despite West Asia crisis uncertainties. We enter H2 with confidence. October trends and enquiries point to a strong Q3, supported by festive, wedding, and MICE demand. We are on track to launch Courtyard by Marriott Chennai World Trade Centre and are actively evaluating acquisition opportunities,” she added. Food and beverage (F&B) revenue stood at ₹46 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹42 crore in the same quarter last year, up 10 per cent. Average room revenue (ARR) for the quarter grew 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹7,106 to ₹7,876, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹5,374 to ₹5,922, with occupancy touching 75.2 per cent.

The Bengaluru market recorded ARR growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹8,738 to ₹9,422, and RevPAR increased from ₹6,807 to ₹7,611, registering growth of 12 per cent over Q2 FY26. The company currently has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and GIFT City (Gujarat), with 1,602 keys, and has plans to double the portfolio in the next four to five years. “With a strong development pipeline and a growing share of luxury and upper-upscale hotels, we remain on track to double our portfolio by FY30, with a meaningful uplift in ARR along the way,” said Shankar.