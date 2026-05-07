Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹679 crore

Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 21.56 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹679.68 crore for the March quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹559.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries' revenue from the sale of products rose 7 per cent to ₹4,685.95 crore in the March quarter.

Its revenue from operations increased 6.46 per cent to ₹4718.92 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. It was ₹4,432.19 crore a year ago.

Britannia's total expenses climbed 6.2 per cent to ₹3,969.96 crore in Q4 FY26.

The total income of Britannia, which includes other income, rose 6.2 per cent to ₹4,774.37 crore in the March quarter. Commenting on the results, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rakshit Hargave said, "The Business witnessed a steady start to the quarter, with growth of 9 per cent in the first two months, before moderating to a lower number in March, primarily on account of supply disruptions in the International Business following the West Asia conflict". For the entire FY26, Britannia's profit surged 16.5 per cent to ₹2,537.01 crore. The total consolidated income rose 6.63 per cent to ₹19,375.62 crore.

"Over the year, we made significant strides in scaling our presence in the rapidly growing e-commerce channel, now contributing 6 per cent to the Domestic business, driven by e-commerce-first launches and a premium mix of offerings," he said. Adjacent categories, including Croissant and Wafers, continued their strong momentum, while flagship brands such as Little Hearts and Jim Jam recorded robust double-digit growth. Over the outlook, he said, "As we step into the new financial year, we have already initiated steps to mitigate any potential implication on the business, including input cost inflation, arising out of the ongoing conflict, and remain watchful of the evolving developments".