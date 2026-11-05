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Britannia Q2 net profit rises 10.8% to ₹726 crore on volume growth

Britannia Industries' Q2FY27 net profit rose 10.82% to ₹725.99 crore, supported by 13% volume growth, while revenue from operations increased 15.64% to ₹5,597.79 crore.

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Britannia Industries reported a 10.82% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹725.99 crore in Q2FY27, as revenue from product sales grew 16.6% to ₹5,541.57 crore, driven by 13% volume growth.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:49 PM IST
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Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 10.82 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 725.99 crore for the September quarter of FY27, on a year-on-year basis, led by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 655.06 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries' revenue from the sale of products was up 16.6 per cent to Rs 5,541.57 crore in the September quarter.

The sales growth was "led by volume growth of 13 per cent", said Britannia Industries in its earnings statement.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.64 per cent to Rs 5,597.79 crore in the second quarter of FY27. It was at Rs 4,840.63 crore in the corresponding quarter.  

 

Britannia's total expenses were at Rs 4,690.47 crore, up 17 per cent in Q2, FY27.

Its total income, which includes other income, was up 15.9 per cent to Rs 5,671.30 crore in the September quarter.

Commenting on the result, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Rakshit Hargave said, "We sustained strong top-line momentum during the quarter, delivering a healthy double-digit volume and value growth that was broad-based across channels and key states." Its bakery and adjacency portfolio -- alongside the international business, registered strong acceleration complementing the biscuit growth.

"Sequentially, we witnessed strong quarter-on-quarter momentum, clocking a 12 per cent top-line and 22 per cent bottom-line growth," he said.

In the first half (H1) of FY27, Britannia Industries total consolidated income was at Rs 10,732.68 crore, up 12.12 per cent.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 5,000 on the BSE, up 1.70 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

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