Britannia Q2 net profit rises 10.8% to ₹726 crore on volume growth

Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 10.82 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 725.99 crore for the September quarter of FY27, on a year-on-year basis, led by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 655.06 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries' revenue from the sale of products was up 16.6 per cent to Rs 5,541.57 crore in the September quarter.

The sales growth was "led by volume growth of 13 per cent", said Britannia Industries in its earnings statement.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.64 per cent to Rs 5,597.79 crore in the second quarter of FY27. It was at Rs 4,840.63 crore in the corresponding quarter. Britannia's total expenses were at Rs 4,690.47 crore, up 17 per cent in Q2, FY27. Its total income, which includes other income, was up 15.9 per cent to Rs 5,671.30 crore in the September quarter. Commenting on the result, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Rakshit Hargave said, "We sustained strong top-line momentum during the quarter, delivering a healthy double-digit volume and value growth that was broad-based across channels and key states." Its bakery and adjacency portfolio -- alongside the international business, registered strong acceleration complementing the biscuit growth.