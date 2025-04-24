BSE-listed Black Box wins ₹1,550 crore in orders in March quarter of FY25

BSE-listed Black Box, a global provider of digital infrastructure solutions, reported its strongest quarterly performance of FY25, booking ₹1,550 crore ($186 million) in order wins during the fourth quarter.

The company cited robust demand across sectors and geographies, driven by ongoing IT modernisation and digital transformation initiatives. The performance was led by a ₹240 crore order from one of the largest United States hospital networks for infrastructure upgrades, and more than ₹225 crore in data centre service contracts from global hyperscalers.

Black Box, with a total market valuation of ₹7,159 crore, also secured over ₹130 crore in airport modernisation deals and a ₹90 crore contract with a United States-based university. In the Asia-Pacific region, it won a ₹90 crore engagement with a consumer electronics major, while Indian operations recorded two significant deals: a 5G rollout project with a leading telecom operator and an urban infrastructure contract with a major municipal body, together worth ₹180 crore.

“This quarter underscores the success of our strategic shift toward high-value, large-scale engagements,” said Sanjeev Verma, whole-time director of the company. “Client demand remains strong, particularly as enterprises accelerate digital infrastructure investments tied to AI adoption and operational resilience.”

The company attributed its momentum to recent structural changes, including the appointment of a chief revenue officer for the United States market and a sharpened vertical sales focus. Black Box said it remains confident in its long-term growth trajectory amid continued global digital infrastructure demand.