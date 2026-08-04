BSE Q1 net profit jumps 62% to ₹873 crore on strong revenue growth

Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 872.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, driven by strong revenue growth.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 538 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

BSE's total income surged 63 per cent to Rs 1,706.72 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,044.45 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing to the NSE.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased nearly 10 per cent from Rs 795.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter, while total income rose from Rs 1,630 crore.