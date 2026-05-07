BSE's Q4FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 61% to ₹797 crore

Stock exchange BSE’s consolidated net profit surged 61 per cent year-on-year to ₹797.33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. The bourse’s net profit in Q4FY25 stood at ₹494.4 crore.

The exchange’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,563 crore in Q4FY26, up from ₹846 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On a sequential basis, BSE’s net profit and revenue grew 32 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Transaction charges, which contribute the lion’s share of the exchange’s income, grew to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹611.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Income from transaction charges is dependent on market activity.