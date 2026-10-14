Canara Bank Q2 results: Profit rises 8% to ₹5,175 cr, revenue at ₹40,931 cr

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent increase in net profit at ₹5,175 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal.

During the same quarter of the previous financial year, the bank had earned a net profit of ₹4,774 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to ₹40,931 crore in the second quarter from ₹38,598 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income improved to ₹35,159 crore from ₹31,544 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income witnessed a 20 per cent jump in the reported quarter to ₹11,005 crore as against ₹9,141 crore a year ago.