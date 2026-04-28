Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Castrol India March quarter profit rises 3.7% to ₹242 cr on volume growth

Castrol India March quarter profit rises 3.7% to ₹242 cr on volume growth

Revenue from operations increased about 9 per cent to ₹1,545 crore, driven by continued market-share gains and ‌expansion across rural and urban markets

castrol
Its Ebitda increased 7 per cent year-on-year ​to ₹329 crore, helped by higher volumes across the automotive ‌and industrial lubricant segments
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:44 PM IST
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Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 3.7 per cent rise in its ​first quarter profit on Tuesday, supported ​by higher volumes across rural and premium ‌segments and growth in its industrial business.

The lubricant maker's profit after tax rose to ₹242 crore ($25.60 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹233 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased about 9 per cent to ₹1,545 crore, driven by continued market-share gains and ‌expansion across rural and urban markets.  Growth was supported by double-digit expansion in the rural portfolio and continued traction in premium products in urban markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its Ebitda increased 7 per cent year-on-year ​to ₹329 crore, helped by higher volumes across the automotive ‌and industrial lubricant segments.  However, total expenses rose 9 per cent during the quarter ​as ‌raw material and packing material costs increased year-on-year, limiting ‌margin expansion.  The company also saw early signs of currency volatility and rising raw ‌material costs ​toward the end ​of the quarter due to geopolitical developments, Chief Financial Officer Mrinalini Srinivasan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Castrol India CastrolQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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