Castrol India March quarter profit rises 3.7% to ₹242 cr on volume growth
Revenue from operations increased about 9 per cent to ₹1,545 crore, driven by continued market-share gains and expansion across rural and urban markets
Revenue from operations increased about 9 per cent to ₹1,545 crore, driven by continued market-share gains and expansion across rural and urban markets
Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 3.7 per cent rise in its first quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by higher volumes across rural and premium segments and growth in its industrial business.
The lubricant maker's profit after tax rose to ₹242 crore ($25.60 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹233 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations increased about 9 per cent to ₹1,545 crore, driven by continued market-share gains and expansion across rural and urban markets. Growth was supported by double-digit expansion in the rural portfolio and continued traction in premium products in urban markets, the company said in an exchange filing.
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:41 PM IST