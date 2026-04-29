Ceat Q4 profit more than doubles on global push, revenue rises 23%

RPG Group-owned tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday reported a surge in its net profit, which more than doubled to Rs 243 crore year-on-year for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). Revenue from operations also grew by 23.3 per cent to Rs 4,218 crore for the quarter.

The profit surged due to strong operating performance led by international business and an improved mix.

Along with this, the company completed the full integration of Camso into its portfolio.

For the full year, Ceat reported crossing Rs 15,000 crore in revenue, accompanied by market share gains across both replacement and OEM segments.

Ceat expects continued momentum on the top line, but anticipates short-term challenges in the supply chain and cost pressures due to a steep rise in raw material prices. The company plans to mitigate these through calibrated pricing actions and strong cost management, while continuing to expand capacities in line with its growth plans. On a sequential basis, net profit surged by 56 per cent, while revenue from operations remained largely flat, rising a marginal 1.5 per cent. Speaking to Business Standard, Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Ceat, said, “While demand momentum remains strong and we continue to gain market share across key segments, a sharp rise in raw material costs is expected to create near-term margin pressure, as price pass-through tends to be both delayed and partial. We are taking calibrated pricing actions, but given the steep inflation, these increases may not fully offset the impact immediately.”