Central Bank of India Q1FY27 results: Profit rises 13% to ₹1,324 crore

Public sector lender Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 13 per cent growth in net profit to ₹1,324 crore for the June quarter.

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹1,169 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹10,678 crore during the June 2026 quarter from ₹10,360 crore in the same period of FY26, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, interest earned by the bank improved to ₹9,691 crore compared to ₹8,589 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

However, the bank's operating profit declined to ₹2,186 crore from ₹2,304 crore in the year-ago period.