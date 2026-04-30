Central Bank of India Q4FY26 net profit falls 30% on one-time tax hit

Central Bank of India reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹724 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY26, weighed down by a one-time deferred tax liability of ₹632 crore arising from changes under the Finance Act, 2026, and a sharp fall in treasury income. In Q4 of 2024-25 (FY25), the bank had reported a net profit of ₹1,034 crore.

Excluding the one-off tax impact, the bank's underlying profitability trends remained largely stable.

Operating profit rose 4.6 per cent YoY to ₹2,096 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew 17.7 per cent YoY to ₹4,002 crore during the quarter.

Non-interest income fell to ₹1,150 crore during the quarter, down almost 32 per cent, mainly due to a sharp fall in treasury income because of hardening bond yields, to ₹9 crore as compared to ₹409 crore reported during the same period of the previous year. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 59.3 per cent from 60.8 per cent a year ago. “While tax expense has increased this time, from this financial year onwards, we expect a positive impact of around ₹645 crore–Rs 700 crore, which should more than offset the current rise,” said Kalyan Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Central Bank of India.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.07 per cent, marginally lower, owing to repo rate cuts during the year. “Our guidance for NIM is above 3 per cent; we don’t expect the margins to fall further from here,” said Kumar. For the full year (FY26), net profit rose 15.4 per cent to ₹4,369 crore, while operating profit grew 4.4 per cent to ₹8,479 crore. NII for FY26 came in at ₹14,171 crore, up a modest 2 per cent YoY. Asset quality improved further, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining 51 basis points (bps) YoY to 2.67 per cent, while the net NPA ratio eased 6 bps to 0.49 per cent. The provision coverage ratio remained robust at 95.97 per cent.