CESC Q2 results: Net profit slips 2.2% to ₹438 cr, income at ₹5,686 cr

Power utility CESC Ltd on Thursday reported 2.2 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at ₹438 crore for September quarter FY27.

In the year-ago period, the net profit was ₹448 crore, an exchange filing said.

Total income of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm rose to ₹5,686 crore in the quarter from ₹5,351 crore in the same period a year ago.