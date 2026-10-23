CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q2 profit jumps 44% to ₹409 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday posted 44 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 409.09 crore for September quarter FY27, supported by higher revenues.

The Mumbai-headquartered entity had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 284.44 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, the company's total income increased to Rs 3,883.25 crore from Rs 2,988.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

From power systems segment, the revenue was Rs 1,766.76 crore as against Rs 1,254.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The industrial systems business contributed a revenue of Rs 1,868.61 crore in the quarter as against Rs 1,533.33 crore in July-September FY26.