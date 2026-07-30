Chalet Hotels Q1 profit drops 58% as reported revenue declines 43% YoY

Chalet Hotels reported a year-on-year decline in profit and revenue, according to its latest regulatory filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company reported a 57.6 per cent decline in net profit to ₹86.13 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹203.13 crore in Q1FY26. Reported revenue declined 42.73 per cent year-on-year from ₹894.55 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹512.27 crore in Q1FY27.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined from ₹371.1 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹243.1 crore in Q1FY27.

“Our consolidated financials are not comparable YoY due to the revenue recognition trend in the Residential business. Our core businesses – Hospitality and Annuity – have witnessed strong momentum,” said Shwetank Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels Limited.

In the hospitality segment, the company reported an 8.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from ₹385.6 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹418.5 crore in Q1FY27. Ebitda for the segment grew 10.9 per cent year-on-year. Rental annuity revenue rose 18 per cent, while Ebitda increased 20.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the reported numbe₹for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. “Ex-Residential revenue grew 10% YoY, with margin expansion driving a 15% YoY growth in Ebitda,” Singh said. On a sequential basis, the company reported a decline in net profit from ₹163 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹86.13 crore in Q1FY27. Revenue declined 8.23 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹558.22 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹512.27 crore in Q1FY27. Reported Ebitda also declined sequentially from ₹278.6 crore in Q4FY26 to ₹243.1 crore in Q1FY27.