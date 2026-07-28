Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q1 profit surges 46% to ₹1,656 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Tuesday reported a 46 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,656 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

The financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group had reported a net profit of Rs 1,138 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.

Total income increased 22 per cent to Rs 8,957 crore during the April-June period from Rs 7,353 crore a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Assets under management (AUM) climbed 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2.54 lakh crore as of June-end from Rs 2.07 lakh crore a year ago.