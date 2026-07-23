Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cipla Q1 result: Net profit falls 39.2% to ₹789 cr; Dinesh Jain named CFO

Cipla Q1 result: Net profit falls 39.2% to ₹789 cr; Dinesh Jain named CFO

Revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent ‌to ₹7,119 crore, beating estimates of ₹7,073 crore

Cipla
Cipla said sales in India grew by a double-digit percentage in respiratory, ​anti-diabetes ‌and cardiac chronic therapies.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 2:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's Cipla posted a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, logging its third straight quarterly decline as ​muted sales of a generic cancer drug and US ​supply disruptions related to tumor treatment lanreotide weighed on results.

The ‌drugmaker also appointed company veteran Dinesh Jain as its global finance chief, effective Friday. Currently head of corporate finance, Jain has been with Cipla for more than three decades and will succeed Ashish Adukia, who will move to another internal business leadership role.

Cipla has leaned more on its India business to offset weakness in the United States, where sales of the generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid have fallen after losing exclusivity.

Its US business was ‌also hit after a US Food and Drug Administration inspection at the facility of its sole lanreotide supplier led to a temporary halt in production.

India and North America together account for about two-thirds of the company's revenue.

Cipla's consolidated net profit fell 39.2 per cent to ₹789 crore ($81.73 million) in the quarter ended June 30, missing analysts' average estimate ​of 8.17 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent ‌to ₹7,119 crore, beating estimates of ₹7,073 crore.

Cipla said sales in India grew by a double-digit percentage in respiratory, ​anti-diabetes ‌and cardiac chronic therapies.

It is also expanding in obesity treatments, including Yurpeak sold ‌under a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly. Cipla had said earlier Yurpeak held a 15.7 per cent share of India's ₹220 crore GLP-1 market ‌in ​June.

Revenue from its ​North America business fell 21 per cent to ₹1,532 crore, while India revenue grew 12 per cent to a record ₹3,452 crore.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results: Infosys, Cipla, Indigo Airlines, IEX among 63 firms on July 23

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1FY27 results: Net profit plunges 69% to ₹443 crore

Eternal Q1 profit jumps fourfold to ₹92 crore on Blinkit strength

Nestle India's 48% profit jump in Q1 reflects robust consumption

United Spirits Q1 net profit rises 11% on premium portfolio growth

Topics :Cipla resultsCiplaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story