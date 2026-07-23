Cipla Q1 result: Net profit falls 39.2% to ₹789 cr; Dinesh Jain named CFO

India's Cipla posted a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, logging its third straight quarterly decline as ​muted sales of a generic cancer drug and US ​supply disruptions related to tumor treatment lanreotide weighed on results.

The ‌drugmaker also appointed company veteran Dinesh Jain as its global finance chief, effective Friday. Currently head of corporate finance, Jain has been with Cipla for more than three decades and will succeed Ashish Adukia, who will move to another internal business leadership role.

Cipla has leaned more on its India business to offset weakness in the United States, where sales of the generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid have fallen after losing exclusivity.

Its US business was ‌also hit after a US Food and Drug Administration inspection at the facility of its sole lanreotide supplier led to a temporary halt in production. India and North America together account for about two-thirds of the company's revenue. Cipla's consolidated net profit fell 39.2 per cent to ₹789 crore ($81.73 million) in the quarter ended June 30, missing analysts' average estimate ​of 8.17 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG. Revenue from operations rose 2.3 per cent ‌to ₹7,119 crore, beating estimates of ₹7,073 crore. Cipla said sales in India grew by a double-digit percentage in respiratory, ​anti-diabetes ‌and cardiac chronic therapies.