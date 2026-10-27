Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cipla Q2 net profit falls 35% to ₹877.5 cr, revenue declines marginally

Cipla Q2 net profit falls 35% to ₹877.5 cr, revenue declines marginally

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,351.17 crore during the corresponding period a year ago

Cipla
During the July-September quarter under review, total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,403.93 crore, from Rs 7,589.44 crore a year ago.
Press Trust of India NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 5:41 PM IST
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Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September at 877.54 crore, as revenue fell marginally while expenses grew during the period.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,351.17 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

During the July-September quarter under review, total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,403.93 crore, from Rs 7,589.44 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, total expenses rose to Rs 6,377.75 crore, from Rs 6,004.86 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CiplaQ2 resultsPharma industry

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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